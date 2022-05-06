Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) CEO Acquires $124,826.50 in Stock

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) CEO Samvir S. Sidhu purchased 2,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.10 per share, for a total transaction of $124,826.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 80,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,817.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.19. 12,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,369. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.25 and a 12 month high of $76.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.90.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CUBI. Wedbush increased their price target on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Customers Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Customers Bancorp from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUBI. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

