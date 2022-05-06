Custos Family Office LLC Acquires Shares of 2,598 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Custos Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Custos Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39,252.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 393,484,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 392,484,673 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,946,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,217,000 after buying an additional 1,715,293 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 328.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,296,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,305,000 after buying an additional 993,721 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $402,283,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $294,547,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $378.10. 7,958,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,777,741. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $401.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $414.32. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $372.13 and a 52-week high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

