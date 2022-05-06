Custos Family Office LLC Acquires Shares of 2,661 iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Custos Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 0.3% of Custos Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

MUB traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $105.80. The company had a trading volume of 8,159,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,050,512. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.18. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $105.74 and a 52-week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

