Custos Family Office LLC Buys New Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Custos Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. Pfizer accounts for 0.2% of Custos Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of The West grew its holdings in Pfizer by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 107,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $1,455,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 541,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,969,000 after acquiring an additional 20,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 13.4% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 39,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.05.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.04. The stock had a trading volume of 19,838,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,734,840. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.47 and a 1-year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.18). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

About Pfizer (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.