CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVV traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,274. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average of $4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.84 million, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.35. CVD Equipment has a 12-month low of $3.84 and a 12-month high of $6.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in CVD Equipment in the 4th quarter worth about $2,726,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in CVD Equipment in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CVD Equipment by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.31% of the company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

