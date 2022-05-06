Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Sells $394,300.00 in Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $394,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 409,124 shares in the company, valued at $16,131,759.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CYTK traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.06. 848,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,328. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $47.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a current ratio of 7.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.22.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.11). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 305.72% and a negative return on equity of 149.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 82.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CYTK. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the first quarter worth $99,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 159,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after buying an additional 6,879 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 120.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 181,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,695,000 after buying an additional 99,534 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 206,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,583,000 after buying an additional 6,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 14.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

