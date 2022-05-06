Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 149.21% and a negative net margin of 305.72%. The company’s revenue was down 82.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK traded down $2.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.52. 23,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,091. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.22. Cytokinetics has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $47.90. The company has a quick ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

CYTK has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $365,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Ching Jaw sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $570,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 165,196 shares of company stock worth $6,230,941. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth about $6,525,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth about $4,844,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth about $2,014,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Cytokinetics by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 35,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cytokinetics by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 18,582 shares in the last quarter.

About Cytokinetics (Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

