Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

CYTK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cytokinetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Shares of CYTK traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,091. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.81 and its 200-day moving average is $37.47. Cytokinetics has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $47.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.11). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 149.21% and a negative net margin of 305.72%. The business had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. Cytokinetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mark A. Schlossberg sold 25,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total transaction of $855,656.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 26,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $1,015,542.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,196 shares of company stock worth $6,230,941 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. FMR LLC grew its position in Cytokinetics by 3.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after buying an additional 73,141 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cytokinetics during the third quarter valued at $239,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cytokinetics during the third quarter valued at $349,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 41.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 135,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 39,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 22.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

