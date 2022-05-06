DA Davidson Trims nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Target Price to $30.00

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at DA Davidson from $38.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 116.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LASR. Craig Hallum cut nLIGHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on nLIGHT from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on nLIGHT from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut nLIGHT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:LASR opened at $13.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.88. The stock has a market cap of $617.32 million, a P/E ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 2.37. nLIGHT has a 52-week low of $12.38 and a 52-week high of $36.95.

nLIGHT ( NASDAQ:LASR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $64.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.77 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 10.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Analysts predict that nLIGHT will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LASR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in nLIGHT by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in nLIGHT by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in nLIGHT by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in nLIGHT in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in nLIGHT by 390.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares in the last quarter. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

