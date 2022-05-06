Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DADA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dada Nexus from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $35.40 to $28.70 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.16.

NASDAQ DADA opened at $7.60 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.54. Dada Nexus has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $32.50.

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $317.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.39 million. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 48.15% and a negative net margin of 35.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Dada Nexus will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 282.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 6,083 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 24.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

