Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several research firms recently commented on DAN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Dana from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet cut Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dana in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Dana from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Dana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

DAN traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $15.28. 1,706,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,268. Dana has a twelve month low of $13.49 and a twelve month high of $28.20. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.61.

Dana ( NYSE:DAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Dana had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Dana’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dana will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Dana’s payout ratio is currently 40.40%.

In other news, insider Byron S. Foster bought 8,500 shares of Dana stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.31 per share, with a total value of $138,635.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Dana by 331.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Dana by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in Dana by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 10,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Dana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Dana by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 19,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

