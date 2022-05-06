Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 10,083 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,083 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 560,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,808,000 after purchasing an additional 10,314 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,585,000 after buying an additional 16,353 shares during the last quarter. RVB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 60.0% during the third quarter. RVB Capital Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,683,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 110,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,312,000 after buying an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SRC traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.16. 11,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,584. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.22. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.43 and a 52 week high of $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.77.

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.42). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 35.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is presently 140.11%.

In other news, CAO Jay Young sold 19,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $882,936.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SRC. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.80.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

