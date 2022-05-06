Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Well Done LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.6% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 10,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $5,968,000. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QQQ stock traded down $3.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $309.16. 15,191,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,621,984. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $341.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $365.84. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $309.62 and a 52-week high of $408.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.434 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

