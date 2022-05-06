Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.73 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,231,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,788,000 after buying an additional 803,958 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,017,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,353,000 after purchasing an additional 177,998 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,850,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,258,000 after purchasing an additional 180,339 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,361,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,463,000 after buying an additional 77,529 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,991,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,253,000 after acquiring an additional 137,307 shares during the last quarter.

VO traded down $3.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $215.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,367. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $214.91 and a twelve month high of $261.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

