Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $6.98 Million Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,381 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,208 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $6,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cigna by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,909,697,000 after buying an additional 786,502 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Cigna by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,332,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,468,529,000 after purchasing an additional 141,901 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Cigna by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,394,259 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,135,000 after purchasing an additional 377,954 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in Cigna by 187.0% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,342,960 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $669,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,225 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Cigna by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,876,885 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $575,852,000 after purchasing an additional 34,238 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CI stock traded up $13.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $265.10. 49,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,232,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $84.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.78. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $246.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.42.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 28.46%.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $61,291.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,836 shares of company stock valued at $23,795,261 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $271.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $278.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.35.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

