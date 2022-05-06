Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,004 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after buying an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.13% of Perficient worth $5,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perficient during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Perficient by 890.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Perficient by 924.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 543 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Perficient in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Perficient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRFT stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,989. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.50. Perficient, Inc. has a one year low of $65.24 and a one year high of $153.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Perficient had a return on equity of 27.60% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $222.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary Wimberly purchased 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PRFT shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Perficient in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Perficient from $138.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

