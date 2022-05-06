Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $4.29 Million in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,291,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CROX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Crocs by 66.2% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,738,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $249,469,000 after acquiring an additional 692,633 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Crocs in the 4th quarter worth about $73,548,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Crocs by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 891,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,958,000 after purchasing an additional 437,259 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group grew its position in Crocs by 491.8% in the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 507,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,227,000 after purchasing an additional 421,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Crocs in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,113,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CROX stock traded down $2.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.10. 72,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,255,663. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.37 and its 200 day moving average is $114.33. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.70 and a 1 year high of $183.88.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $660.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.81 million. Crocs had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 201.51%. Crocs’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CROX shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Crocs from $101.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.10.

In other Crocs news, Director Beth J. Kaplan purchased 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.63 per share, for a total transaction of $99,570.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald Frasch bought 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $250,315.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 37,698 shares of company stock worth $3,105,842 over the last 90 days. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

