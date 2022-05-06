Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 3,322 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,322 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,299,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 331,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,732,000 after buying an additional 105,375 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,786,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 83,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,344,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter.

OMCL stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.78. 10,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,412. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.20. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.32 and a twelve month high of $187.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.23 and its 200 day moving average is $151.99.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.43. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $319.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Omnicell’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Omnicell from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Omnicell from $181.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.17.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

