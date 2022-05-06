Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $8.64 Million Position in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 160,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,642,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in TaskUs by 429.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TaskUs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TaskUs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in TaskUs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in TaskUs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TaskUs alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on TASK shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TaskUs from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of TaskUs from $62.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of TaskUs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.56.

Shares of TASK stock traded down $0.78 on Friday, reaching $25.69. 19,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.32. TaskUs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.12 and a twelve month high of $85.49.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $226.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.99 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TaskUs, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TaskUs Company Profile (Get Rating)

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TASK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.