Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $40.74

Shares of Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $40.74 and last traded at $42.29, with a volume of 280317 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.66.
Several analysts have commented on DASTY shares. Barclays raised shares of Dassault Systèmes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Societe Generale raised shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €58.00 ($61.05) to €54.00 ($56.84) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dassault Systèmes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.75.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $56.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.92.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 210,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,067,000 after buying an additional 168,012 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 374.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 72,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after buying an additional 56,945 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dassault Systèmes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 394.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 18,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 418.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 13,743 shares in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY)
Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.
