Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $40.74

Shares of Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $40.74 and last traded at $42.29, with a volume of 280317 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.66.

Several analysts have commented on DASTY shares. Barclays raised shares of Dassault Systèmes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Societe Generale raised shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €58.00 ($61.05) to €54.00 ($56.84) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dassault Systèmes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $56.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.92.

Dassault Systèmes ( OTCMKTS:DASTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 19.06%. As a group, analysts forecast that Dassault Systèmes SE will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 210,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,067,000 after buying an additional 168,012 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 374.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 72,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after buying an additional 56,945 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dassault Systèmes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 394.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 18,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 418.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 13,743 shares in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY)

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

