Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) PT Lowered to $180.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $176.91.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $111.87 on Monday. Datadog has a 1-year low of $69.73 and a 1-year high of $199.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.06 and a 200 day moving average of $154.48. The firm has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a PE ratio of -1,597.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $363.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 36,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total value of $5,596,307.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.24, for a total value of $433,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 284,742 shares of company stock worth $44,529,492. 20.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in Datadog by 1,048.3% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 40,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 36,952 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

