DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.73

DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.73 and traded as low as $2.33. DAVIDsTEA shares last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 10,665 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $59.47 million, a P/E ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 3.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohanzick Management LLC boosted its holdings in DAVIDsTEA by 135.9% during the third quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 139,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 80,297 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in DAVIDsTEA by 578.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in DAVIDsTEA by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 10,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.92% of the company’s stock.

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a retailer of specialty tea in Canada and the United States. It offers loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts; tea accessories, including tea mugs, travel mugs, teacup sets, teapots, tea makers, kettles, infusers, filters, frothers, tins, and spoons; and food and tea beverages.

