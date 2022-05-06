DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.73

DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.73 and traded as low as $2.33. DAVIDsTEA shares last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 10,665 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $59.47 million, a P/E ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 3.05.
About DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA)
DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a retailer of specialty tea in Canada and the United States. It offers loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts; tea accessories, including tea mugs, travel mugs, teacup sets, teapots, tea makers, kettles, infusers, filters, frothers, tins, and spoons; and food and tea beverages.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DAVIDsTEA (DTEA)
