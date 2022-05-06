Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT) Shares Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,852 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.30% of Davis Select International ETF worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DINT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Davis Select International ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,897,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,657,000 after purchasing an additional 75,254 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Davis Select International ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 598,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Davis Select International ETF during the third quarter worth $3,826,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Davis Select International ETF by 404.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 162,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 130,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Davis Select International ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,710,000.

NASDAQ DINT opened at $16.07 on Friday. Davis Select International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $24.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.22 and a 200-day moving average of $18.96.

