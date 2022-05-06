DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators reduced its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in DaVita were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in DaVita by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in DaVita by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DaVita by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in DaVita by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in DaVita by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DVA. Truist Financial lowered their price target on DaVita from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DaVita presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.50.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DVA stock traded down $3.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.15. The company had a trading volume of 21,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.56. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.38 and a fifty-two week high of $136.48.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 77.78%. DaVita’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

