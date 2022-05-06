DecentBet 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $227.00 (DBET)

DecentBet (DBET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 6th. One DecentBet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. DecentBet has a total market capitalization of $205,195.39 and approximately $227.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DecentBet has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DecentBet alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,063.00 or 1.00021179 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00029991 BTC.

DecentBet Profile

DecentBet (CRYPTO:DBET) is a coin. It launched on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

DecentBet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DecentBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DecentBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.