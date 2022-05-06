Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by CSM Advisors LLC

CSM Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for about 1.3% of CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $19,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $440.53.

Deere & Company stock traded down $9.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $373.37. The company had a trading volume of 9,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,050. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $320.50 and a 12-month high of $446.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $403.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $375.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.87 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.28%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

