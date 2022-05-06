DeFi Yield Protocol Trading Up 1.7% This Week (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $259,808.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000325 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.41 or 0.00186734 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.28 or 0.00222398 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.65 or 0.00483844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00039613 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,797.94 or 2.01673374 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol launched on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,064,010 coins. The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Yield Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

