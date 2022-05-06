Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (DEX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on May 27th

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.5% per year over the last three years.

NYSE DEX opened at $8.12 on Friday. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $11.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day moving average of $9.53.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $394,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 32,313 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 350,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 20,708 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 84.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

