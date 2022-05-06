Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.

Deluxe has a payout ratio of 23.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Deluxe alerts:

DLX opened at $26.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.45. Deluxe has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $48.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Deluxe ( NYSE:DLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.13 million. Deluxe had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 3.10%. Deluxe’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DLX shares. Cowen cut their price objective on Deluxe from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on Deluxe from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Deluxe in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deluxe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Deluxe during the third quarter valued at $279,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Deluxe by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 8,947 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Deluxe by 18.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Deluxe by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 31,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 14,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.