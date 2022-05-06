Demand Brands (OTCMKTS:DMAN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.01

Demand Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMAN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.01. Demand Brands shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 150,544 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01.

Demand Brands Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DMAN)

Demand Brands, Inc focuses on developing electroseismic applications and drone programs technologies for the energy industry. The company is based in Santa Monica, California.

