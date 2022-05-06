Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Denny’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.15. Denny’s also posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Denny’s.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). Denny’s had a net margin of 18.24% and a negative return on equity of 46.71%. The firm had revenue of $103.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Denny’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

Shares of Denny’s stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.77. The company had a trading volume of 849,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,888. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.84. Denny’s has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $18.28. The company has a market cap of $664.64 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.59.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,064,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,774,000 after acquiring an additional 20,964 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the 4th quarter worth $106,008,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,870,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,160 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,020 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,167,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,681,000 after acquiring an additional 233,884 shares during the period.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

