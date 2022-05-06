DePay Achieves Market Capitalization of $863,852.40 (DEPAY)

DePay (DEPAY) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 6th. In the last seven days, DePay has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. DePay has a market cap of $863,852.40 and approximately $5,830.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DePay coin can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00001145 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 1,419.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.03 or 0.00221348 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.13 or 0.00477653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00039619 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71,441.56 or 1.97598815 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About DePay

DePay’s total supply is 57,028,332 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DePay Coin Trading

