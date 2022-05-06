DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Announces Earnings Results

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. DermTech had a negative net margin of 716.51% and a negative return on equity of 36.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share.
DMTK stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.56. 24,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,453. The stock has a market cap of $226.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.13. DermTech has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $48.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.20.
In other DermTech news, CEO John Dobak sold 2,561 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $33,369.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,037 shares of company stock valued at $95,384 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently commented on DMTK. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on DermTech from $79.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on DermTech from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on DermTech from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of DermTech in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.
DermTech Company Profile (Get Rating)
DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT), a gene expression test that that enhances early detection of genomic atypia and helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.
