Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Acquires 171 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,770 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in F5 were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in F5 during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in F5 during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in F5 by 209.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in F5 during the third quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in F5 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $171.06. 11,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,005. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $199.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.18. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $166.02 and a one year high of $249.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $634.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.20 million. F5 had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.33, for a total value of $154,025.67. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,568.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Geng Lin sold 3,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.70, for a total transaction of $722,988.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,903 shares of company stock worth $2,146,810. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FFIV. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of F5 from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of F5 from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of F5 from $273.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of F5 from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of F5 from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.15.

F5 Profile (Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.