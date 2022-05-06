Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Boosts Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CHRW. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,661,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,553,000 after buying an additional 214,608 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 74,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after buying an additional 17,833 shares during the period. Finally, AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $3,086,781.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,998,835.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CHRW traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,782. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.67 and a 1-year high of $112.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.88.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 3.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.91.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

