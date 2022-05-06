Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Buys 158 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,534 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Ross Stores were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,709,659 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,016,195,000 after acquiring an additional 596,921 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,597,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $607,477,000 after buying an additional 145,338 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,989,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $543,098,000 after buying an additional 416,617 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,915,948 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $535,100,000 after buying an additional 700,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,873,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $442,653,000 after buying an additional 32,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

ROST stock traded down $3.35 on Friday, hitting $96.54. The company had a trading volume of 66,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,680,925. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.44 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.83. The stock has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.92.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.51%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ROST shares. OTR Global cut shares of Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $113.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $134.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $137.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.18.

Ross Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.