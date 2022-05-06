Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Buys 317 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,956 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in General Motors were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 936 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GM traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $39.78. 660,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,499,064. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. General Motors has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $67.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.62.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.52. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia F. Russo purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.62.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

