Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Decreases Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators trimmed its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,887 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in American Express were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in American Express by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 280 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.47.

Shares of AXP stock traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $168.55. 79,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,288,419. American Express has a 12 month low of $149.89 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The company has a market cap of $126.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $181.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.32. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.84%.

In other news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,873 shares of company stock worth $36,472,992 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

