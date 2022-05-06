Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.5% of Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $115.11 on Thursday, hitting $2,330.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,288,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,028. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,614.61 and its 200-day moving average is $2,755.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,193.62 and a 52-week high of $3,030.93.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $26.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 550,230 shares of company stock valued at $21,567,069 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,314.08.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

