Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $1.95 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,805 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Intel were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Northland Securities raised shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.82.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Omar Ishrak acquired 11,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 22,125 shares of company stock valued at $991,265 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $1.94 on Thursday, reaching $44.60. 52,984,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,599,121. The firm has a market cap of $182.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.40 and its 200-day moving average is $49.41. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.50 and a one year high of $58.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

