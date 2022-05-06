Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $543,000 Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,825 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Micron Technology were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 237.3% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total transaction of $25,581.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $425,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MU shares. Wedbush upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.01. The stock had a trading volume of 536,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,955,880. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.21. The company has a market capitalization of $79.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 5.03%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

