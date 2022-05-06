Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $776,000 Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1,153.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 358.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSN traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.57. The stock had a trading volume of 39,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,405. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.38 and its 200-day moving average is $88.54. The company has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.69. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.88 and a 52 week high of $100.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 18.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.33.

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $484,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 11,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total value of $1,117,621.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,558,443 over the last three months. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

