Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $812,000 Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lowered its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,123 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,225,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,779,925,000 after buying an additional 177,002 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,644,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,127,742,000 after buying an additional 160,687 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,686,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,393,444,000 after buying an additional 42,213 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,653,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,397,458,000 after buying an additional 43,589 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,025,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,157,296,000 after buying an additional 197,384 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GS traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $310.60. The company had a trading volume of 53,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,656. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $106.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $364.21. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $302.21 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.00 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $18.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.53%.

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GS. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group set a $416.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.31.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

