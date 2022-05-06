Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Lowers Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators trimmed its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Humana were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Humana by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,953,000 after buying an additional 8,562 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. boosted its position in Humana by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 117,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,627,000 after buying an additional 57,683 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Humana by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 999,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $463,761,000 after buying an additional 10,391 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $449,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Humana from $491.00 to $512.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $486.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $486.28.

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded down $6.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $427.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,876. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.86. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.20 and a twelve month high of $475.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $441.80 and a 200 day moving average of $435.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.79 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $23.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 13.36%.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.14, for a total transaction of $1,540,797.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,556,031.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total transaction of $1,718,089.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,636.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,644 shares of company stock worth $4,702,360 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Humana (Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.