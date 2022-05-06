Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Lowers Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lessened its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in PPG Industries were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 29.6% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 102.5% during the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 286,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,903,000 after purchasing an additional 144,745 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 441.6% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 12,070 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.44.

Shares of PPG traded down $2.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.65. The stock had a trading volume of 25,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,707. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.32 and a 12 month high of $182.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.33%.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total value of $3,908,171.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,207,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

