Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 1,027 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.0% of Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,226,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,758,000 after buying an additional 1,834,683 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $213,908,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,064,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,453 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,696,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,994,000 after purchasing an additional 984,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 132.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,716,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,233,000 after purchasing an additional 977,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock traded down $3.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $170.39. 6,523,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,572,841. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.58 and a 52 week high of $177.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.56.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

