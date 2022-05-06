Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $235.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $218.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EXPE. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Expedia Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $208.71.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $139.50 on Tuesday. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $135.00 and a 1 year high of $217.72. The firm has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 120.26, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.75.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.13. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 12.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.59) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $1,729,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 252,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,600,249.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 45,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total transaction of $9,630,226.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,477 shares of company stock worth $22,780,123 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

