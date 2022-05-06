Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target to $120.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $104.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on LYB. Citigroup upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.44.

Shares of LYB stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.57. 16,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,785,463. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $84.17 and a fifty-two week high of $118.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.48. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 16.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 418.5% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 145.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

