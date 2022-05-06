Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Price Target to €64.00

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €75.00 ($78.95) to €64.00 ($67.37) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BNPQY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on BNP Paribas from €72.00 ($75.79) to €74.00 ($77.89) in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BNP Paribas from €78.00 ($82.11) to €72.00 ($75.79) in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on BNP Paribas from €69.60 ($73.26) to €60.00 ($63.16) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BNP Paribas from €62.00 ($65.26) to €61.00 ($64.21) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BNP Paribas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.43.

OTCMKTS:BNPQY opened at $26.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. BNP Paribas has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $38.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.60.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

