Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target to $372.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $408.00 to $372.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

MCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $382.00.

MCO opened at $304.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $325.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $355.44. Moody’s has a 1 year low of $287.01 and a 1 year high of $407.94. The stock has a market cap of $56.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89. Moody’s had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 79.22%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Moody’s will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.52%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 23.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares during the last quarter. YCG LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. YCG LLC now owns 187,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,235,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth $1,003,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

